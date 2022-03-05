Three Baltimore County Teens Arrested For Stealing Car From Towson Mall: Police

Three teenagers from Baltimore County have been arrested in connection with a stealing a vehicle in Towson, authorities said,

Police responded to a reported carjacking at the Towson Town Center Mall around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, Baltimore County police said.

Investigators located the stolen vehicle and teens later in the day and placed them under arrest, police said. They are facing multiple charges including carjacking, robbery and assault.

No injuries were reported, police added.

