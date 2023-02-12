Teen Among Several Shot During Violent Night In Baltimore: Police

Members of the Baltimore Police Department were kept busy overnight, as they responded to shootings and stabbings over the course of a wild seven hours that saw a teen hospitalized with an accidental gunshot wound.

The night of violence began shortly before 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, when officers from the Southeast District were called to the 200 block of St. Matthews Street, where they found a 35-year-old man with stab and gunshot wounds to his upper body.

He was reportedly injured on East Street before making his way to St. Matthews Street seeking help. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately available on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Hours later, at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, officers from the Northeast District responded to the 1000 block of Quantril Way, where a 24-year-old man was shot by a group of unidentified minors during an attempted robbery, police say.

The second victim was also taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Officers were then called shortly after 5:45 a.m. on Sunday morning in the Northeast District to a home in the 3800 block of Belair Road, where a 14-year-old girl had been shot in the leg.

According to police, the preliminary investigation determined that the girl was in the home when two unidentified minors were playing with a gun that went off. The pair then fled the area.

Each incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact investigators at the Northeast District by calling (410) 396-2444, and Southeast District at (410) 396-2422. Tipsters can also reach Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP.

