Teen Among Four Injured In Quadruple Baltimore Shooting, Suspect On The Loose

A gunman is on the loose after a quadruple shooting in south Baltimore last night that injured three adults and a teenager, reports WBAL.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of W. Pratt Street for a reported shooting the night of Tuesday, Nov. 1, where they located a 38-year0old victim and a 53-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds to their extremities, the outlet continues.

Medics rushed both of the victims on the scene to a hospital for treatment. A third and fourth victim, an adult man and a teenage boy, were located after walking into a hospital seeking treatment. All of the victim's injuries appear to be non life-threatening. To read the full report by WBAL, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.