Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Don't Adjust Your Calendar: Unseasonable Stretch Will Lead Into 'Fall Back' Weekend
Police & Fire

Teen Among Four Injured In Quadruple Baltimore Shooting, Suspect On The Loose

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Police lights
Police lights Photo Credit: Unsplash/Scott Rodgerson

A gunman is on the loose after a quadruple shooting in south Baltimore last night that injured three adults and a teenager, reports WBAL.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of W. Pratt Street for a reported shooting the night of Tuesday, Nov. 1, where they located a 38-year0old victim and a 53-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds to their extremities, the outlet continues.

Medics rushed both of the victims on the scene to a hospital for treatment. A third and fourth victim, an adult man and a teenage boy, were located after walking into a hospital seeking treatment. All of the victim's injuries appear to be non life-threatening. To read the full report by WBAL, click here.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.