Swift Arrest Made After Body Found In Maryland Apartment

A suspect was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Cockeysville, authorities say.

Officers initially responded to the unit block of Queensbridge Court around 6 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7 after reports of a shooting, according to Baltimore County Police.

When officers arrived to the scene, they located Azayn Antrobus, 23, dead at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds.

A suspect was arrested about an hour after Antrobus was found dead in the apartment on Queensbridge Court.

