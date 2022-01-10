SUV Explodes After Crashing Into Middle River Home, 2 Hurt

Two people were hurt when an SUV crashed into a Middle River home and exploded Monday morning, authorities said.

The vehicle burst into flames after crashing into a home on the 900 block of Ramble Run Road around 8:45 a.m., according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

Two victims inside the SUV were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the department said.

The home was unoccupied at the time of the explosion, which authorities said was exacerbated by the gas cans in the garage, according to CBS.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

