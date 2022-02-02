Stroke Victim 'Dumped' By Prison Guards At Bus Stop, Massive Search Launched: Attorney

A recent stroke victim with limited ability to speak has been missing since he was released from prison and was expected to arrive in Washington DC, according to his attorney.

Kevin Flythe, 52, was released from the FCI Gilmer prison in Glennville, WV on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, according to his family's attorney, Claire Madill.

Flythe was resentenced to time-served on Jan. 25, because government officials conceded he was non-dangerous. Over the course of the next three days, Madill sent multiple emails and placed multiple phone calls to FCI Gilmer to coordinate Flythe's release, she said.

"The prison utterly ignored me and just released Kevin without telling me," she said.

A Bureau of Prisons spokesperson confirmed that Flythe was released from custody on Jan. 27 but could not provide further details.

“For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not provide additional information on inmates not in BOP custody,” the spokesperson said.

Flythe has been missing since Jan. 27 around 6:30 a.m., when FCI Gilmer "dumped him" at the Charleston, WV bus station. Madill says.

While Flythe's relative initially stated in the Facebook post that Greyhound told the family he never used his ticket, Madill received an update from the contracting bus company, Barons Bus.

“Barons Bus says the ticket was used, and someone at the station says they saw Kevin get on the bus,” says Madill.

“…We now think he did, in fact, get on the bus in Charleston.”

A missing person's flyer says the 52-year-old man may also be in Cambridge, OH; Pittsburgh, PA; Baltimore, MD; or Washington DC.

"We only found out the bus route Kevin was supposed to take through the bus company, not FCI Gilmer," the attorney said. "My office is now trying to oversee a massive missing person's search that spans multiple states."

Anyone who sees Flythe is urged to contact Claire at 561-766-717 or email cmadill@pdsdc.org.

