Shooting Suspect At Large After Baltimore Homicide: Police

A killer is on the run after mysteriously shooting a man in Baltimore, authorities say.

Officers located the 41-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds to his body in the 1500 block of East Lanvale Street around 2:25 p.m., Monday, July 25, according to Baltimore police.

Medics arrived to attempt to save the man, who succumbed to his injuries on the scene, officials said.

Detectives currently have no motives or information on a suspect in this killing.

Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

