Shooting Suspect Apprehended For Attempted Murder Of Teen In Baltimore: Police

A months-long investigation into the shooting of a teenager led to the arrest of a 38-year-old man in Maryland, officials say.

Owings Mills resident Devon Jenkins was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 12, and charged with first-degree attempted murder for his role in the midday shooting of a 17-year-old in April, according to a spokesperson from the Baltimore Police Department.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday, April 29, Eastern District patrol officers responded to the 1200 block of Greenmount Avenue to investigate a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a 17-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported by paramedics to an area hospital for treatment and later released, officials said.

During the lengthy investigation, Eastern District Shooting Detectives were able to identify Jenkins as a suspect and a warrant was obtained for his arrest.

Jenkins was arrested without incident on Wednesday afternoon and transported to the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Center where he was formally charged with attempted murder.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.