Several Victims Shot In Lower Back During Bizarre Mass Maryland Shooting

At least four people are injured after being shot in the lower back during a midnight mass shooting in Baltimore, authorities say.

Three women, aged 38, 35, and 25 were found injured around midnight, Wednesday, Sept. 28 in the 5500 block of Bowleys Lane after officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area, according to Baltimore police.

All three victims were taken to the hospital where they were stabilized. Shortly after, a fourth victim walked into the hospital asking for help with a gunshot wound to his lower back.

The 27-year-old man told officers he was shot at the same location as the women, and is also in stable condition.

Police currently have no suspects or motive for the shooting, and are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 410-396-2444 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

