Several Shot Throughout The Night In Baltimore

Several people were rushed to the hospital after shots rang out overnight across Baltimore, authorities say.

Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, officers were dispatched to a home in the 3800 block of Cedarhurst Road to investigate a reported shooting, according to Baltimore police.

Police found a 24-year-old man at the home suffering from gunshot wounds, and were able to get the victim rushed to a hospital by ambulance. The victim's condition is not currently known.

Later that evening around 7 p.m., an unidentified man was found after a shot spotter alert was put out in the 1200 block of W. Fayette Street.

Less than an hour later, around 8 p.m., officers found a 58-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest and arms in the 400 block of Cambria Street.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Anyone with information about these shootings is urged to contact Baltimore police immediately.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You may also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website

