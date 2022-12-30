Seen Her? Baltimore County Police Release Photos Of Woman Wanted For Murder

New information has been released by Baltimore County homicide detectives as they continue their search for a wanted woman implicated in a murder earlier this year.

On Friday, Dec. 30, the Baltimore County Police Department and Metro Crime Stoppers released photos of Daquana J. Thompson, 25, who is wanted for her alleged role in the murder of 27-year-old Andrew Miller in September.

Police say that Miller was found at approximately 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, with multiple upper body wounds in the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue.

Miller was taken to the hospital on the day of the attack and alter was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing and a $2,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to her apprehension.

Anyone with information regarding Thompson, her whereabouts, or the homicide, has been asked to contact Mets Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-756-2587.

