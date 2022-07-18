Contact Us
Search Continues For Missing Baltimore Girl After Potential Sighting

Annie DeVoe
Vanessa Quintanilla-Machado went missing from the Rosedale area
Vanessa Quintanilla-Machado went missing from the Rosedale area Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

The search continues for a missing Baltimore girl after a potential sighting, authorities say.

Vanessa Quintanilla-Machado, 13, went missing from the Rosedale area on Friday, July 15, according to Baltimore police.

Police say she may have been sighted in the Cherry Hill area.

No other information was immediately provided by investigators.

Anyone who locates Vanessa, or knows her whereabouts is asked to please call 410-307-2020.

