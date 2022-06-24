Scooter Operator Who Collided With Police Vehicle In Baltimore Died: Police

The scooter operator who collided with a police vehicle in Baltimore earlier this week has died, authorities say.

The 58-year-old victim had collided with the patrol vehicle at the intersection of Biddle Street and Milton Avenue shortly after 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 21, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

The victim was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital shortly before 7:30 p.m., Thursday, June 23. Baltimore Police Department Crash Team investigators are continuing to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 410-396-2606.

