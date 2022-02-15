Contact Us
Breaking News: Tracking 'Hurricane-Like' Storm Expected To Slam Northeast
Reward Offered In Slaying Of Baltimore Man Followed Home From Casino: Report

Cecilia Levine
Clarence Buckner
Clarence Buckner Photo Credit: Clarence Buckner Facebook photo

An $8,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of a murder suspect in Baltimore.

The money is at stake in connection with the Jan. 30, 2022 shooting of Clarence Buckner in 3311 Rueckert Avenue, city police said.

Buckner's wife told WMAR-2 News that he was robbed and shot dead after being followed home from the casino.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

