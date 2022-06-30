Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Breaking News: Boy Missing From Church Youth Group Found Dead In PA Camp Pool: Coroner
Police & Fire

Repeat Violent Offender Out On Parole Dragged Baltimore Sergeant Two Blocks: Authorities

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Joseph Black
Joseph Black Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

Had Joseph Black not been granted parole for one of his 20 arrests, a Baltimore police sergeant wouldn't have been dragged by his vehicle for nearly two blocks earlier this week, authorities said.

The sergeant was conducting a traffic stop on the notoriously dangerous 5200 block of Park Heights Avenue after Joseph Daniel Black, 36, committed a traffic violation, around 8 p.m., Tuesday, June 28, according to Baltimore officials.

Upon approaching the vehicle, the sergeant noticed that Black was armed and told him to get out of the vehicle. When Black did not comply, the sergeant attempted to physically remove the suspect, who then accelerated his vehicle, dragging the 27 year veteran down the street.

"There is no reason why someone with multiple arrests for second-degree attempted murder, and almost 20 charges in connection to violent crimes was even granted parole", said Mayor Brandon Scott who continued, "There's no excuse for that".

Officers responded to a "potential barricade situation" on the 1600 block of Druid Hill Avenue around 7:30 a.m. and secured the scene by 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 29. 

Black was subsequently arrested without incident and admitted his role in the violent act.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.