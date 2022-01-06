Police Seek Public's Help In Cracking Baltimore Murder Case

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who killed a Baltimore man last month, authorities say.

Tyrone Hill was shot and killed at 813 Exeter Avenue on Sunday, May 22 around 11:40 p.m., according to Baltimore Police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.

