Baltimore Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Police Seek Public's Help In Cracking Baltimore Murder Case

Annie DeVoe
Annie DeVoe
Tyrone Hill
Tyrone Hill Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who killed a Baltimore man last month, authorities say. 

Tyrone Hill was shot and killed at 813 Exeter Avenue on Sunday, May 22 around 11:40 p.m., according to Baltimore Police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.

