Police & Fire

Police Seek IDs For Persons Of Interest In Baltimore Shooting

Annie DeVoe
Persons of Interest
Persons of Interest Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying persons of interest in a connection to a Baltimore shooting, authorities say.

Surveillance images have been released of a vehicle and the persons of interest for the shooting that occurred in the 1600 block of Aliceanna Street, around 2:19 a.m., Sunday, June 26, according to Baltimore Police. 

Officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. 

A 34-year-old male victim had an apparent gunshot wound to the stomach and a 23-year-old male victim had an apparent gunshot wound to the leg.

Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Anyone knowing the identity of these individuals or the whereabouts of this vehicle is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

