Baltimore Daily Voice
Police Search For Suspect In Midday Baltimore Shooting

Annie DeVoe
Police in Baltimore are attempting to track down a murder suspect who killed a man in the middle of the day.
Police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection to the murder of a 28-year-old man in broad daylight in Baltimore, authorities say.

The victim was found with gunshot wounds in the 2400 block of Loyola Northway shortly after 12 p.m., Monday, Aug. 22, according to Baltimore police. 

Medics transported the victim to an area hospital where he later died.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

