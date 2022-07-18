Police Patrolling Baltimore Street Stumble Across Unresponsive Shooting Victim

A man is dead after officers doing a routine patrol found him unresponsive on the ground, authorities say.

The 23-year-old victim was found just after midnight, Monday, July 18, in the 1400 block of East Fayette Street, Baltimore police say.

Officers rendered aid to the victim and discovered he was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

