Police ID Wanted Scissor Sporting Armed Robber After Targeting Silver Spring Foot Locker

Police investigators in Maryland have identified a wanted armed robber who brandished scissors while stealing shoes from an area Foot Locker earlier this year.

Kenneth Shawn Purvis is wanted by the Montgomery County Department of Police following an armed robbery in September when he used scissors to make his great escape after stealing from the store, authorities announced.

Video (see above) of the incident was released following the initial investigation into the robbery over the fall. Purvis was identified as a suspect publicly by police investigators on Friday, Dec. 2.

The incident began at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to Foot Locker in the 8600 block of Colesville Road in Silver Spring for a report of an armed robbery that had just taken place.

The investigation determined that a suspect - now known to be Purvis - entered the store and asked to try on a pair of sneakers, stating his intention to purchase them, police said. The employee took the sneakers to the counter as Purvis picked out a shirt and went to go pay.

According to the department, Purvis appeared to attempt to use his phone to pay with a mobile app and then took cash out of his pocket, a spokesperson said. He then grabbed a pair of scissors that were on the counter, walked behind the register, and demanded that the employee "get out of his way."

The employee complied with Purvis' demands, a spokesperson for the department said. He then allegedly took the sneakers from the clerk, removed his own shoes, and put on the new sneakers.

When he attempted to leave the store, police said that the store manager confronted Purvis, at which point he brandished the scissors and threatened her before fleeing the area.

The armed robbery remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect (pictured in the video above) has been asked to contact the department’s Major Crimes Division by calling (240) 773-5070 or (240) 773-TIPS.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.