Scissor Sporting Armed Robber At Large After Targeting Silver Spring Foot Locker: Police

Video has been released by investigators in Montgomery County as they attempt to locate a wanted armed robber who used scissors to make his great escape after robbing a Foot Locker location.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to Foot Locker in the 8600 block of Colesville Road in Silver Spring for a report of an armed robbery that had just taken place.

The investigation determined that a suspect entered the store and asked to try on a pair of sneakers, stating his intention to purchase them, police said. The employee took the sneakers to the counter as the suspect picked out a shirt and went to go pay.

According to the department, the suspect appeared to attempt to use his phone to pay with a mobile app and then took cash out of his pocket, a spokesperson said. The man then allegedly grabbed a pair of scissors that were on the counter, walked behind the register, and demanded that the employee "get out of his way."

The employee complied with the suspect's demands, a spokesperson for the department said. He then allegedly took the sneakers from the clerk, removed his own shoes, and put on the new sneakers.

When he attempted to leave the store, police said that the store manager confronted the suspect, at which point he brandished the scissors and threatened. her before fleeing the area.

Police described the suspect as being Black, between 25 and 30 years old, approximately 6-feet tall with a thin build. At the time of the armed robbery, he was wearing a light-colored North Face hoodie, light-colored skinny jeans with paint stains, and braided hair.

The armed robbery remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect (pictured in the video above) has been asked to contact the department’s Major Crimes Division by calling (240) 773-5070 or (240) 773-TIPS.

