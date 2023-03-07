Contact Us
Police & Fire

Overnight Baltimore Shooting Sends Man To Hospital: Police

Annie DeVoe
500 block of South Bentalou Street
500 block of South Bentalou Street Photo Credit: Image capture © 2023 Google

A man is recovering after being shot in a Baltimore neighborhood, authorities say.

Shortly before 2 a.m., Tuesday, March 7, Baltimore police were dispatched to the 500 block of South Bentalou Street for reports of a shooting.

Once officers arrived at the location, investigators say that they found a 38-year-old man who had been struck by gunfire.

Medics arrived and transported the victim to a nearby hospital where he was stabilized.

Baltimore police are still searching for possible suspects or a motive to the crime.

