One Killed, One Hospitalized By Continued Gun Violence In Baltimore: Police

One man is dead and another is injured as Baltimore's shootings continue to rise, authorities say.

An injured man was found after detectives were called to the 1800 block of Belmont Avenue Saturday, Aug. 6, around 3:40 p.m. for reports of a shooting, according to Baltimore police.

Officers were able to find a 26-year-old man who had been shot upon their arrival to the scene.

The man was transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

A second man was shot less than two days later in the 1800 block of Walbrook Avenue just before 6 a.m., Monday, Aug 8.

The 57-year-old victim was pronounced dead on the scene by medics.

Both shootings remain under investigation.

Anyone who may have information about these crimes or the individual(s) who committed them is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers external link at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.