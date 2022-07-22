One Killed In Baltimore Highway Motorcycle Crash: Police

A man is dead after a morning motorcycle crash on a Baltimore City highway, authorities say.

The 49-year-old victim was reportedly laying on the street in the 2900 block of Edison Highway around 2 a.m., Friday, July 22, according to Baltimore City police.

Initial investigation revealed the man - whose name was not released by investigators - was riding north on the highway when he struck the raised median, causing him to lose control of the motorcycle and crash into a parked cargo van.

Medics transported the victim to a hospital where he later was pronounced dead.

