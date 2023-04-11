One Dead, Two Injured In Midday Baltimore Shooting

One man is dead and two others are injured after a midday shooting in Baltimore.

Baltimore police officers first located an unidentified victim after they were called to the 2700 block of Ashland Avenue around 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 11.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

While police were at the hospital, two additional victims, a 52-year-old man, and a 20-year-old man walked in seeking treatment for gunshot wounds.

Investigators later learned that the two additional victims were believed to have been injured in the Ashland Avenue shooting.

Police are asking anyone with additional information about the shootings to call detectives at 410-396-2100.

