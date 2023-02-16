One Dead, Seven Injured In Baltimore Collision, Police Say

Police say that one person is dead and several others were injured in a violent crash in Baltimore.

Officers from the Baltimore Police Department responded to the intersection of Moravia Road and Interstate 895 to investigate a crash around 10:15 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 15, after receiving reports of a collision, according to authorities.

The collision reportedly occurred when a driver attempting to make an errant turn collided with a separate vehicle.

Once on the scene, officers found eight victims involved in the crash, police said. One of those victims, a 39-year-old man, was found unresponsive and suffering from life-threatening injuries, police say.

The 39-year-old passenger, whose name has not been released, was rushed to the hospital where he died of his injuries several hours later.

The remaining seven victims in the collision were rushed to a hospital for treatment and are expected to survive.

The Accident Investigation Unit (AIU) from the Baltimore Police Department were called to the scene and assumed control over the investigation, officials said.

Anyone with additional information regarding this collision is urged to contact AIU investigators at 410-396-2606. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

