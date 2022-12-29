One Dead In Sparrows Point House Fire Where Roof Collapsed: Baltimore County Fire Department

One person is dead after a devastating house fire in Sparrows Point, authorities confirm.

The fire engulfed the home in the 2500 block of Snyder Avenue in the early morning hours of Thursday, Dec. 29, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

The home had heavy fire damage and a partial roof collapse due to the flames. The Fire Investigation Division is currently working to try and determine the cause of the fire.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.