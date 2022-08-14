One Dead, Five Hospitalized Within An Hour Following Pair Of Baltimore Shootings: Police

One person was killed, one is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and four others are being treated as police in Maryland investigate a pair of shootings in Baltimore that happened within an hour of each other.

The morning began for officers of the Baltimore Police Department shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, when there was a reported shooting in the 3500 block of Old Frederick Road in Southwest Baltimore.

Officials said that upon arrival, officers located a 39-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, who was promptly transported to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.

During the initial investigation, authorities said that officers were also advised of a 35-year-old man who had suffered from a gunshot wound and was seeking treatment at a separate hospital.

Both are believed to have been shot in the 3500 block of Old Frederick Road.

Minutes later, shortly before 1:45 a.m. on Sunday morning, officers on patrol in the Northeast District responded to gunshots in the 5500 block of Harford Road.

Upon arrival, officers said that they located multiple victims, including a man who was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot in the torso.

A second woman was also located in the area with a gunshot wound to her head. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, police said.

Two others were also treated at area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

Those victims were all believed to have been shot in the 5100 block of Harford Road, according to investigators.

Both shootings are under investigation. Police have not released any information on a suspect or any of the victims.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the shootings has been asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup, Southwest District detectives at (410) 396-2488, or Northwest homicide detectives at (410) 396-2100.

