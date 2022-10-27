Contact Us
One Dead After Early Morning Murder In Baltimore

Annie DeVoe
Baltimore police
Baltimore police Photo Credit: Baltimore City PD

A man is dead after being shot in Baltimore in an early morning attack, authorities say.

Officers found the man unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds around 3:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 27 in the 3300 block of Annapolis Road, according to Baltimore police.

Medics pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

