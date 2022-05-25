Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Police & Fire

Officers Cleared In Killing Of Armed Man In Baltimore Parking Garage

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Baltimore Police
Baltimore Police Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department (Facebook)

Three Baltimore police officers have been declared justified in the February 2021 shooting death of an armed 25-year-old man, the city's State Attorney's Office announced.

Video evidence and witness testimonies found Benjamin Tyson, 35, pointed a gun at officers and refused to comply with orders before he was shot in the parking garage on the 600 block of East Lombard Street, Feb., 25, 2021, authorities said.

Tyson was being pursued in connection to a non-fatal shooting on Pratt Street before ending up in the garage.  When asked to stop and put his hands up, Tyson pulled a gun on officers, who in returned fired 16 rounds — ultimately killing Tyson.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.