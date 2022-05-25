Officers Cleared In Killing Of Armed Man In Baltimore Parking Garage

Three Baltimore police officers have been declared justified in the February 2021 shooting death of an armed 25-year-old man, the city's State Attorney's Office announced.

Video evidence and witness testimonies found Benjamin Tyson, 35, pointed a gun at officers and refused to comply with orders before he was shot in the parking garage on the 600 block of East Lombard Street, Feb., 25, 2021, authorities said.

Tyson was being pursued in connection to a non-fatal shooting on Pratt Street before ending up in the garage. When asked to stop and put his hands up, Tyson pulled a gun on officers, who in returned fired 16 rounds — ultimately killing Tyson.

