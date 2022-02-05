Officers Behind Police-Involved Dundalk Shooting Won't Be Prosecuted: Report

The Baltimore County Police officers who were suspended after a police-involved shooting in Dundalk last month will not be prosecuted, WJZ reports.

A grand jury found the four officers were justified in their actions on Monday, May 2, the outlet reports.

The officers include Detectives G. Depew, 16-year veteran, R. Johnson, 33-year veteran, B. Lange, 15-year veteran and J. Trenary, 15-year veteran, WBAL reports.

Police opened gunfire after a suspect rammed into a police cruiser with their own vehicle in the area of Avon Avenue and Maryland Avenue on Thursday, April 14, Baltimore County Police said.

The officers were apparently trying to arrest two suspects wanted in connection with the death of 45-year-old Rosario “Tony” Valenti in February 2021, WMAR reports. Six suspects were later arrested in connection to Valenti's murder.

The driver of this vehicle, later identified by family as 19-year-old Shane Radomski, was said to have been shot multiple times. Radomski was not even a suspect in the case, WBFF reports.

“He wasn’t trying to run anybody over. He was just getting away from the scene,” Shane's cousin Jacob Rose told the outlet. “I know Shane would never ever try to run somebody over or harm somebody. That’s just not who he is,”

Randomski was taken to Bayview Trauma for further treatment where at the time he was said to be in critical condition, the outlet reports.

The other suspect from the shooting was taken into police custody, police said. All officers were placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

