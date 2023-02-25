MURDER: Trio Arrested In Killing Of 21-Year-Old Baltimore Man

Three men have been captured and charged with murder in connection with a December 2022 killing of a 21-year-old man in Baltimore, authorities announced.

Wesley Lambert, 22; Darrean Fleming, 23; and Garry Lee Morris are all facing charges in the Dec. 7, 2022 shooting death of Amare Burrus on the 4200 block of Pimlico Road, city police said.

Lambert arrested in the back parking lot of the 4400 block of Park Heights Avenue on Feb. 14; Fleming was captured on the 2800 block of Rosalind Avenue on Feb. 22; and Morris was arrested the following day on Clintwood Court, authorities said.

Following their arrests, all three suspects were transported to the Homicide Section where they were interviewed, and then taken to Central Booking where they have been charged with murder.

