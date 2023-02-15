Murder Suspect Marched Out Of Baltimore Building On Same Block Of Fatal Shooting: Police

Officers from the Baltimore Police Department perp walked a murder suspect out of a building on the same block he allegedly killed a man late last year, authorities announced.

Quintell Holmes, 25, was taken into custody on Monday, Feb. 13, after homicide detectives were able to identify him as a suspect in the fatal shooting of Clarence Adkins IV near an area dollar store.

Police said that on Dec. 29, 2022, Adkins was shot in the 2000 block of West Pratt Street following a dispute inside a convenience store, allegedly with Holmes. Detectives were able to obtain surveillance footage of the incident that showed Holmes’ role in the fatal incident and led to his being identified as the main suspect.

When he was arrested, investigators noted that Holmes was in possession of a loaded handgun when he was safely taken into custody by Baltimore Police officers.

Holmes was transported to the Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide Section to be interviewed, then to Central Booking, where he was charged with first-degree murder and an additional handgun violation.

He is being held without bail. No return court information was provided by the police.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.