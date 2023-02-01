Dollar Store Killer: Suspect Photos Released By Baltimore Police

Police have released pictures of the suspect accused of killing a 25-year-old man at a dollar store in Baltimore, authorities announce.

Baltimore police say that the victim, Clarence Adkins, made a purchase inside of The Dollar Plus Store located at 2004 W. Pratt Street, before getting into an argument with two men shortly before 2 p.m., Dec. 29, 2022.

The argument continued outside of the store when one of the unknown men pulled out a gun and shot Adkins multiple times. Adkins was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police are hoping that releasing images of the suspected shooter will help identify him.

Anyone knowing the identity of the person seen in these photos is asked to call Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the Metro crime Stoppers’ hotline at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

