Montgomery County K9 Unit Mourns Sudden Death Of Retired K9

A sad announcement for Montgomery County.

Members of the Montgomery County Police K9 unit are mourning the loss of one of its retired K9 officers, K9 Harper.

Retired K9 Harper began their K9 partner journey with partner PO3 Chris Jordan in 2014.

The faithful pair were responsible for several hundred deployments, and close to 200 criminal apprehensions as a part of the patrol and narcotics detector team.

On the night of Saturday, Sept. 10, Harper is said to have suffered a "serious medical emergency", passing away after complications.

Rest in peace, Harper.

