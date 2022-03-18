Contact Us
Missing 9-Year-Old From Baltimore Found Safe & Unharmed: Police

Logan Lawrence
Logan Lawrence Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

UPDATE: Logan Lawrence was found safe and unharmed just after 10 p.m., according to police.

Baltimore City Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing child, authorities said. 

Logan Lawrence, 9, was reported missing from the 800 block of Hillman Court around 6 p.m. on Friday, March 18, police said. 

Logan is said to be four feet tall, weighs 50 pounds and was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and blue khaki pants, police said. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Missing Persons detectives at 443-984-7385 or dial 911.

