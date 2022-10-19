Contact Us
Mid-Morning Shooting Leaves One Man Dead In Baltimore

Annie DeVoe
Baltimore police
Baltimore police

Police are investigating a morning murder in Baltimore that left one man dead.

Officers found the victim after responding to reports of a shooting shortly after 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 19 in the 5200 block of Cuthbert Avenue, according to Baltimore police.

Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

