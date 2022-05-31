Memorial Day Shooting Sends Victim To Baltimore Hospital

A midday holiday shooting in Baltimore sent a man to a hospital with wounds to his upper body, authorities say.

An unidentified victim was found shot in the shoulder and arm around on the 2700 block of Greenmount Avenue around 2:50 p.m., Monday, May 30, Baltimore Police say.

The victim was taken to a hospital where his condition is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2455 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

