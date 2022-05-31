Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Breaking News: Suspected Homicide Under Investigation In Fairfax County: Police
Police & Fire

Memorial Day Shooting Sends Victim To Baltimore Hospital

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Baltimore Police
Baltimore Police Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department (Facebook)

A midday holiday shooting in Baltimore sent a man to a hospital with wounds to his upper body, authorities say.

An unidentified victim was found shot in the shoulder and arm around on the 2700 block of Greenmount Avenue around 2:50 p.m., Monday, May 30, Baltimore Police say.

The victim was taken to a hospital where his condition is unknown.  

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2455 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.