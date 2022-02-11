Maryland Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting Man In Hand During Dispute

A woman has been arrested after being accused of shooting a man during a dispute in Baltimore last month, authorities say.

Kevia Purnell, 31, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 24, in the 1800 block of North Hilton Street in connection to the shooting of a 30-year-old man on Monday, Oct. 17, according to Baltimore police.

Purnell reportedly shot the victim around 10:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 17 during a dispute in the 1500 block of Russell Street. The victim took himself to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the hand.

Purnell has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

