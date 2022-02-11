Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Don't Adjust Your Calendar: Unseasonable Stretch Will Lead Into 'Fall Back' Weekend
Police & Fire

Maryland Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting Man In Hand During Dispute

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Kevia Purnell
Kevia Purnell Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

A woman has been arrested after being accused of shooting a man during a dispute in Baltimore last month, authorities say.

Kevia Purnell, 31, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 24, in the 1800 block of North Hilton Street in connection to the shooting of a 30-year-old man on Monday, Oct. 17, according to Baltimore police.

Purnell reportedly shot the victim around 10:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 17 during a dispute in the 1500 block of Russell Street. The victim took himself to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the hand. 

Purnell has been charged with attempted first-degree murder. 

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.