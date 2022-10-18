Maryland Man In Custody On Rape Charge In Baltimore County, Police Say

A wanted rape suspect in Maryland has been apprehended following a months-long investigation into an alleged summer incident, according to police.

Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit announced that Christopher Hutchinson, 30, has been charged with second-degree rape following an investigation into an incident reported on Sunday, July 24, officials announced.

Police investigators did not provide details regarding the alleged sexual assault when they announced his arrest on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Hutchinson is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Officials said that detectives are still investigating Hutchinson and the incident and anyone with information or who may have been victimized by him is being advised to call the Baltimore County Crimes Special Victim’s Unit at (410) 887-2223.

