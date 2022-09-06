Maryland Man Convicted Of Killing Mom, Son To Silence Them For Witnessing His Crimes: Feds

A Maryland man who went by "Poo" has been convicted of killing a mother and her young son to silence them for drug-related crimes, authorities say.

Andre Ricardo Briscoe's conviction came Wednesday, June 8 in the killings of Jennifer Jeffrey and her 7-year-old son on May 26, 2015, the US Justice Department said.

“There is a little boy who should be a teenager right now, but who instead was murdered at only seven years old because he witnessed the murder of his mother. That kind of callous disregard for their lives is reprehensible,” said ATF Baltimore Special Agent in Charge Toni M. Crosby.

From March to October 2015, Briscoe conspired with others to distribute heroin. On May 25, 2015, Briscoe traveled to the home of his girlfriend Kiara Haynes, 36, to plan the robbery of Jeffrey.

Haynes contacted an incarcerated relative on a recorded line to arrange to borrow a gun in exchange for "like 30 grams" of heroin that would be collected in the robbery of Jeffrey. Briscoe and Haynes then met with the relative's brother to retrieve the gun.

Briscoe then left Haynes's apartment to go hang out with Jeffrey. Around 4 a.m. May 26, 2015, Haynes woke up and realized Briscoe had not yet returned. Haynes then walked to Jeffrey's home and banged on the door yelling for Briscoe to come outside. A relative of Jeffrey opened the door and told Haynes to go home.

When Haynes woke up later she realized that Briscoe had not returned and got upset. Between 4 and 5 a.m. Haynes walked over to Jeffrey’s home and began banging on the door and yelling for the Briscoe to come out. Jeffrey’s relative opened the door and told Haynes that children were in the house asleep and that Haynes should go home, which she eventually did.

Around 7:23 a.m. the same morning, Briscoe returned to Haynes's apartment from Jeffrey's residence. Briscoe told Haynes that Jeffrey had shown him a large amount of heroin and that Jeffrey's son was feeling sick and did not go to school. Haynes then overheard Briscoe talking on the phone to Jeffrey who had offered to make him breakfast around 11:41 a.m. At that point, Briscoe took the gun and headed back to Jeffrey's home to rob her.

A short time later, Briscoe returned to Haynes’s apartment and told her that Jeffrey and her child were dead. Briscoe then gave Haynes a bag of heroin for the payment of use of the gun. Haynes then returned the gun and gave her relative's brother the heroin.

Jeffrey and her 7-year-old son were found dead in their home a couple of days later on May 28, 2015.

Haynes pleaded guilty in November 2021 and will be sentenced on Wednesday, June 29. A sentencing for Briscoe has been scheduled for September 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.