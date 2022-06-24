Maryland Drug Dealer Sentenced To Federal Prison In Connection To A Fatal Overdose

A Baltimore man has been sentenced to federal prison for distribution of controlled substances and other drug related charges in connection to a fatal overdose, officials say.

Aaron Arthur “Handz” Fields, 33, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison followed by 3 years of supervised release Friday, June 24, according to the Department of Justice.

According to his guilty plea, officers responded to a residence in Joppa, Maryland for a fatal overdose on Nov. 4, 2018. One victim was found dead on the scene and the other was transported to a hospital for treatment. Officers located a line of suspected drugs in another bedroom that was later confirmed to be a mixture of fentanyl and cocaine.

The overdose investigation led to a search of the victim's phone which revealed communication related to meeting Fields to purchase drugs on the night of the overdose. Fields subsequently admitted to distributing the fatal mixture drugs to the victim.

Further investigation revealed that another individual had purchased drugs from Fields after officers recovered three grams of heroin from the individual during a traffic stop on April 10, 2019. The individual admitted they purchased the drugs from Fields and confirmed Fields identity when shown an image of him.

A search warrant was executed at Field's Baltimore home where investigators recovered 126 grams of cocaine.

During Field's arrest in Rosedale, Field's was carrying 28 grams of crack cocaine, 48 grams of cocaine, and $1,911 in cash.

Fields admitted the intent to distribute the drugs and had conspired with the individuals in question as well as others to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl.

