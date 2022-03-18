Man In Serious Condition, Woman Injured In Afternoon Baltimore Shooting: Police

One man is in serious condition and a woman is also hurt after both were shot Friday afternoon in Baltimore, authorities said.

Police responded for a shot spotter alert in the 1700 block of McCulloh Street around 3:18 p.m. on Friday, March 18, Baltimore City Police said.

Upon arrival, officers found an unidentified male shot in the chest and an adult female shot in the leg. The male was said to be in serious condition and while the female's injury was non-life-threatening, according to police.

Both were taken to a local hospital where the male was said to be having surgery. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2411 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

