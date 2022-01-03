Man Charged With Murder In 19-Year-Old Victim's Slaying: Baltimore PD

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man in January in Baltimore, authorities said.

Devon Young was being held without bail on a murder charge, following the death of Damond Price, Baltimore police said.

Officers were called to 4800 Lorelly Avenue on Thursday, Jan. 27, for a reported shooting, when they found Price suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was later taken to John Hopkins Bayview Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Young was being held at the Baltimore City Central Booking Intake Facility. No other information has been released.

