Killers Of Teen Shot 18 Times At Popeyes Still On The Loose: Police

Police have released images of the suspects accused killing a teen and injuring several more outside of a Popeye's during their lunch break earlier this month.

Deonta Dorsey, 16, was at the Popeye's in the Edmonson Village Shopping Center with four other teens during his lunch break when he was brutally murdered on the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 5, according to Baltimore police.

Deonta was reportedly an innocent bystander who was not the intended target of the shooting. His body was struck by bullets at least 18 times, his family said in a GoFundMe.

Baltimore police are looking to identify the two individuals in the photos, who are pictured wearing masks and all dark clothing.

Anyone knowing the identity of one or both, is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers’ Hotline at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

