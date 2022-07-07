Contact Us
Breaking News: James Caan Of 'The Godfather' Dies
Images Released Of Suspects Involved In Baltimore Triple Shooting

Annie DeVoe
Baltimore detectives are hoping that newly released footage surrounding a deadly June shooting will help identify the suspects involved, authorities say.

The triple shooting occurred on Sunday, June 26, in the 5300 block of Frankford Avenue around 7:54 p.m., Baltimore Police say.

The suspects pulled into the parking lot in a grey Honda Civic, and four armed people are seen exiting the vehicle firing their weapons.

One suspect followed the victim into the store and began shooting, striking multiple people. 

There is currently an $8,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in the case. 

Those with any information are asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous are encouraged to contact Metro Crime Stoppers 1-866-7LOCKUP.

