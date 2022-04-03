IDs Sought For Pair In Gunpoint Baltimore Rape: Police

Police in Baltimore are seeking the identity of two individuals wanted for raping a female victim at gunpoint last month, they said.

The victim was walking on the 2500 block of Garrison Boulevard when two unknown males driving in a white 4-door sedan pulled up around 10 p.m. on Feb. 11, city police said.

The passenger, Suspect 2, got out and pulled out a gun, forcing the woman to the back of an apartment building on the 2600 block of the road, police said. Once there, he proceeded to rape her while Suspect 1, the driver, stood by and acted as a lookout, authorities said.

Suspect 2 is described as a light skinned black male who is approximately 5'7" tall, weighs 170 pounds with no facial hair, a tattoo on his right forearm, gold fronts on the top level of his teeth, gold rimmed glasses, black pants, and a hoodie.

Suspect 1 is described as a light skinned black male who is also approximately 5'7" tall and weighs 150 pounds with light brown eyes. He looked to be about 17-years-old and was wearing a black face mask, black hoodie, black pants, and gray Nike shoes with black stripes.

Their vehicle had tinted window and damage to the back right side.

Anyone knowing the identity of one or both these suspects is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2076 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

