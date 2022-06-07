High E. Coli Levels Detected At Baltimore County's Cox’s Point Park

A popular Baltimore County waterway that has been a site of holiday traditions in previous years was off limits to party goers this year due to extremely high bacteria levels, reports CBS 13.

Signs posted all around Cox Point Park warn people to stay away from the water in the Back River until further notice due to levels of E. coli that are so high, visitors can smell it, the outlet reports.

Increased monitoring of the water comes after a released report in June revealed that the Back River Wastewater Plant had facility failures at almost every single level, CBS 13 continues.

To read the full report by CBS 13, click here.

