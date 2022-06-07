Fugitive Captured In Baltimore After Foot Chase

A man who was wanted for attempted murder has been captured in Baltimore over the weekend, authorities say.

Dionte Johnson, 25, was arrested for the attempted murder of a man back in March, after a brief foot pursuit in the 2200 block of East Lanvale Street Friday, July 1, according to Baltimore police.

Johnson allegedly shot the 40-year-old victim in the neck following an argument on the 2300 block of East Biddle Street on March 27. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

Johnson has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Eastern District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2433.

