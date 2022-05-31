Found Phone Sparks Search For Baltimore Man

Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing Baltimore man after finding his phone in a search near Pennsylvania Avenue, authorities say.

Marcus Vann-Garrison, 28, was last seen in the Park Heights area wearing a gray shirt, black pants, and tan boots, according to Baltimore County Police.

Marcus is described as 5-feet 11-inches and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.