Police & Fire

Found Phone Sparks Search For Baltimore Man

Annie DeVoe
Marcus Vann-Garrison
Marcus Vann-Garrison Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police

Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing Baltimore man after finding his phone in a search near Pennsylvania Avenue, authorities say.

Marcus Vann-Garrison, 28, was last seen in the Park Heights area wearing a gray shirt, black pants, and tan boots, according to Baltimore County Police.

Marcus is described as 5-feet 11-inches and weighs 160 pounds. 

Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020.

